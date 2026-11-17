Dit zijn alle genomineerden voor The Game Awards 2026
Het hoge woord is eruit. Middens een heuse livestream heeft Geoff Keighley de genomineerden in alle categorieën bekendgemaakt die begin volgende maand mogen meedingen naar een van de felbegeerde awards. En wij zetten ze allemaal even voor je op een rijtje.
Alle outlets die in de jury zaten hebben hun favoriete games per categorie ingediend en daaruit zijn onderstaande genomineerden gekomen. Vanaf nu is het voor jou mogelijk om te stemmen op jouw favoriete game via de website van The Game Awards. De uitslag wordt op 10 december 2026 van 01:30 tot 05:00 uur bekendgemaakt tijdens een uitgebreide show. De show wordt traditiegetrouw gepresenteerd door Geoff Keighley. Grand Theft Auto VI is maar liefst acht keer genomineerd in de verschillende categorieën en voert daarmee de lijst van meeste nominaties aan. Met twaalf nominaties in totaal is Nintendo de uitgever met de meeste nominaties.
Game of the Year
- 007 First Light (IO Interactive)
- Control Resonant (Remedy/Annapurna)
- Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
- Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)
- Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo)
Best Game Direction
- Control Resonant (Remedy/Annapurna)
- Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
- Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)
- Pragmata (Capcom)
- Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)
Best Narrative
- 007 First Light (IO Interactive)
- Control Resonant (Remedy/Annapurna)
- Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
- Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)
- The Blood of Dawnwalker (Rebel Wolves/Bandai Namco)
Best Art Direction
- Control Resonant (Remedy/Annapurna)
- Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
- Mouse P.I. For Hire (Fumi/PlaySide)
- Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo)
Best Score & Music
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve (Bandai Namco Aces/Bandai Namco)
- Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
- Mixtape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)
- Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo)
Best Audio Design
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve (Bandai Namco Aces/Bandai Namco)
- Control Resonant (Remedy/Annapurna)
- Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
- Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer (Fuse Games/Secret Mode)
Best Performance
- Angela Sant'Albano, Resident Evil Requiem
- Liam McIntyre, Marvel's Wolverine
- Manni L. Perez, Grand Theft Auto VI
- Patrick Gibson, 007 First Light
- Rahul Kohli, Saros
Games for Impact
- Big Walk (House House/Panic)
- Cairn (The Game Bakers)
- Forever Ago (Third Shift/Annapurna)
- Life is Strange: Reunion (Deck Nine/Square Enix)
- lily's world XD (SonderingEmily/Kwalee)
- Mixtape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)
Best Ongoing
- Arc Raiders (Embark Studios)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD Projekt Red)
Best Community Support
- Crimson Desert (Pearl Abyss)
- Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studio/Sony Interactive)
- No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD Projekt Red)
- Warframe (Digital Extremes)
Best Independent Game
- Big Walk (House House/Panic)
- Cairn (The Game Bakers)
- Denshattack! (Undercoders/Fireshine Games)
- Mewgenics (Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel)
- Mina the Hollower (Yacht Club Games)
Best Debut Indie
- Dressmaker (Cozy Lives/Free Lives)
- Esoteric Ebb (Christoffer Bodegard/Raw Fury)
- Orbitals (Shapefarm/Kepler)
- Replaced (Sad Cat Studios/Thunderful)
- Silver Pines (Wych Elm/Team 17)
Best Mobile Game
- Arknights: Endfield (Hyperglyph/GRYPHLINE)
- Monster Hunter Outlanders (TiMi Studio Group/Level Infinite)
- Neverness to Everness (Hotta Studio/Perfect World Games)
- Pokémon Champions (The Pokémon Works/The Pokémon Company)
- Where Winds Meet (Everstone/NetEase Games)
Best VR/AR Game
- Forefront (Triangle Factory)
- Into The Radius 2 (CM Immersive)
- Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes (ICONIK/Bandai Namco)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City (Cortopia Studios/Beyond Frames)
- Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow (Maze Theory/Vertigo Games)
Best Action Game
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve (Bandai Namco Aces/Bandai Namco)
- Gears of War: E-Day (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword (Capcom)
- Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)
- Saros (Housemarque/Sony Interactive)
Best Action/Adventure
- 007 First Light (IO Interactive)
- Control Resonant (Remedy/Annapurna)
- Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
- Pragmata (Capcom)
- Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo)
Best RPG
- Final Fantasy Resonance (Lancarse/Square Enix)
- Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
- Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (Capcom)
- The Blood of Dawnwalker (Rebel Wolves/Bandai Namco)
- Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter (Nihon Falcom/GungHo)
Best Fighting Game
- 2XKO (Riot Games)
- Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game (Gameplay Group/Paramount Games)
- Invincible VS (Quarter Up/Skybound Games)
- Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls (ARC System Works/Sony Interactive)
- My Hero Academia: All's Justice (Byking/Bandai Namco)
Best Family Game
- Big Walk (House House/Panic)
- Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight (TT Games/Warner Bros. Games)
- Nintendo Switch Sports Resort (Nintendo)
- Pokémon Pokopia (Game Freak/Omega Force/Nintendo)
- Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (Good-Feel/Nintendo)
Best Sim/Strategy
- Mewgenics (Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel)
- Planet Zoo 2 (Frontier Developments)
- Pokémon Pokopia (Game Freak/Omega Force/Nintendo)
- Slay the Spire 2 (Mega Crit)
- Star Wars Zero Company (Bit Reactor/Electronic Arts)
Best Sports/Racing
- EA Sports FC 27 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)
- Forza Horizon 6 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Nintendo Switch Sports Resort (Nintendo)
- Screamer (Milestone)
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer (Fuse Games/Secret Mode)
Best Multiplayer
- Big Walk (House House/Panic)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Gears of War: E-Day (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
- Marathon (Bungie/Sony Interactive)
- Meccha Chameleon (Lemorion_1224)
- Orbitals (Shapefarm/Kepler)
Best Adaption
- Cyperpunk: Edgerunners 2 (Studio Trigger/CD Projekt Red/Netflix)
- Fallout (Seaosn 2) (Kilter Films/Bethesda/Amazon MGM Studios)
- Mortal Kombat II (New Line Cinema/Atomic Monster/Warner Bros. Pictures)
- The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (Illumination/Nintendo/Universal Pictures)
- Resident Evil (Constantin/PlayStation Productions/Columbia Pictures)
Most Anticipated
- Fable (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Final Fantasy VII Revelation (Square Enix)
- God of War Laufey (Sony Santa Monica/Sony Interactive)
- Resident Evil Veronica (Capcom)
- The Witcher 4 (CD Projekt Red)
Innovation in Accessibility
- Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced (Ubisoft Singapore/Ubisoft)
- Forza Horizon 6 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Gears of War: E-Day (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
- Marvel's Wolverine (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive)
- Rythm Heaven Groove (Nintendo)
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
- DOTA 2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Best Esports Athlete
- Chovy - Gen.G
- Donk - Team Spirit
- Erde - LOUD
- Yatoro - Team Spirit
- ZywOo - Team Vitality
Best Esports Team
- Gen. G - League of Legends
- LOUD - Valorant
- Team Falcons - Counter-Strike 2
- Team Falcons - Rocket League
- Team Spirit - DOTA 2
- Team Vitality - Counter-Strike 2
Content Creator of the Year
- CDawg
- Cellbit
- iShowSpeed
- LilSimsie
- OhnePixel
Best User Creation
- A Dream of Silence: Revamped (lizardphun for Baldur's Gate 3)
- Create Aeronautics (Simulated Team for Minecraft)
- Nopixel V (Nopixel Studios for Grand Theft Auto Online)
- Star Wars Droid Tycoon (FOAD for Fortnite)
- TTK Testing (Sable Digital for Roblox)
En dat zijn alle nominaties in alle categorieën voor The Game Awards van dit jaar. Vanaf dit moment is het mogelijk om je stem uit te brengen op jouw favoriete game van het jaar. Stemmen kan via de link in de bronvermelding. Wie gaat er volgens jou met de awards aan de haal?
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Ik zal voor game of the year voor re9 gaan onder voorbehoud van Gta 6 natuurlijk
- Zelda zou zijn grootste uitdager zijn. Maar daar voelde een paar dingen wat ouderwets aan. Zoals een leeg Hyrule Field waar niets te doen was. Toffe maar wel echt eenvoudige tempels waar nadenken niet nodig was. Halve voice acting. En de game was echt kinderlijk eenvoudig een laatste eindbaas die zo makkelijk is ongekend haha 😋 Daarin tegen als er voice acting gebruikt werd was het magisch. Grafisch echt waanzinnig en toch nog steeds de vermakelijke game van weleer.
- Phantom Blade zero ben ik nog mee bezig. Wel erg vet maar vind hem te lang duren. Plus de wereld is wel heel grauw en grijs en ik vind de eindbazen tof maar niet magisch zoals ik dat wel vond in Onimusha
- 007 First light vond dat een heel vermakelijke game. Alleen vond ik sommige characters er niet mooi uitzien. En ik vond de gameplay niet altijd even sterk. Maar eindigt wel in de top 10 bij mij.
- Control resosant. Vond de navigatie door de wereld soms erg onduidelijk. Missies soms wat vaag en grafisch soms erg wisselvallig. En niet zo tof als Alan Wake 2 van Remedy.
Dus voor mij persoonlijk zou ik voor Re9 Requiem gaan. Vind het wel tof dat dit op gta 6 na tot aan donderdag ik alle game of the year genomineerden gespeeld hebt en op gta 6 en Phantom Blade zero na ook uitgespeeld heb
Vind trouwens het wel zonde dat The well dweller echt een pareltje nergens genomineerd is. En mijn most anticipated game is voor tot wat er nu bekend is Metroid ravenous. Staat er helaas niet tussen. En qua art direction zou ik trouwens voor Mouse pi for hire gaan.
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