The Witcher 3 Remastered Switch 2-update pakt wazige beelden aan
Het heeft even geduurd, maar CD Projekt Red heeft een flinke The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered-update voor Nintendo Switch 2 uitgerold. Update 5.01 verbetert onder andere de beeldkwaliteit, waardoor de deze remaster minder wazig moet ogen.
Afgelopen week verscheen The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered Patch 5.01 al voor PlayStation 5, Xbox Series en pc. Op X stroomden de reacties over het ontbreken van de Nintendo Switch 2-update echter binnen. Dat is niet langer nodig, want ook de Nintendo Switch 2 is nu voorzien van de update. Naast de eerder geïntroduceerde verbeteringen focust deze update echter meer op het verbeteren van de beeldkwaliteit. Benieuwd naar wat de patch allemaal te bieden heeft? Scroll dan even door voor de volledige lijst met aanpassingen!
Volledige lijst met patchnotes The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered 5.01 voor Switch 2
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where the "Automatically Apply Blade Oils" feature would work only if enabled during the current game session.
- Fixed an issue where, under specific circumstances, player-controlled boats could start moving uncontrollably and ignore terrain collisions.
- Improved ladder interaction animations.
- Fixed an issue where Geralt would collide with dead enemies after the Aard finisher.
- Fixed an issue where Vesemir would repeat a line if Quen was cast multiple times.
- Fixed an issue where dodging could have an unintentionally delayed response.
- Fixed an issue where it was possible to throw a bomb even if the option is disabled.
- Fixed an issue where the bonus granted by the Synergy skill displayed incorrect values.
- Added damage reflection to the Exploding Shield skill.
- Fixed an issue where Geralt's Stamina would be fully drained when sprinting and dodging at the same time.
UI
- Fixed an issue where the "You've gained an ability point!" pop-up could stay stuck on the screen.
- Fixed an issue where input hints flashed for a brief moment on the meditation screen.
- Fixed an issue where the Potions tutorial didn't appear after accessing the Consumables tab.
- Fixed some misaligned progress bars in the UI.
Visuals & Performance
- Made various visual adjustments, including improvements to Bloom, tone mapping, character lighting, Ray Tracing, and Path Tracing.
- Added Bloom, Light Shafts, and Depth of Field options to the graphics settings.
- Made various optimizations to improve performance.
- Fixed an issue where Dynamic Resolution Scaling could cause visual artifacts in certain configurations.
Audio
- The fix for voiceover audio becoming significantly quieter than other in-game audio after navigating through the pause menu tabs is now also implemented on consoles.
Nintendo Switch 2-specific
- Made adjustments to image sharpening and resolution to improve visual clarity and fidelity.
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur when changing between in-game regions.
- Optimized cache handling for Cross-Platform Mod Support.
- Fixed an issue where HD Rumble could only be felt in the left Joy-Con 2 when climbing a ladder.
- Fixed an issue where map pins could be placed on the black bars surrounding the map.
Other
- Due to backend issues, the policy consent screen will appear again. You’ll need to confirm your preferences once more. Choosing to opt in helps us improve the game.
- Fixed an issue where My Rewards and Twitch/Bilibili Drops wouldn't appear in the chest in Vizima if it had been opened previously. As a result of this fix, some of the items may be duplicated. Consider them a bonus!
- Fixed an issue where foliage did not react to collisions.
- Fixed an issue that could affect save file data and added measures to address saves that may have already been affected.
- Ukrainian text localization is now available in all regions.
Als het gaat om passief sporten is Rudy een kei gezien hij regelmatig menig vechtersbaas tegen de vloer nokt en tanden laat rapen. Toch is hij niet vies van andere genres. Onder het motto “je moet toch alles in je leven geprobeerd hebben” experimenteert onze Amsterdammer zo nu en dan eens wat. Niet altijd even succesvol, geduld is namelijk niet echt zijn sterkste punt, net als een gracieuze winnaar zijn gedurende menig fighter…
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Nice! Toch maar eens aanschaffen dan. Jammer dat deze remaster niet fysiek beschikbaar is alleen. Dan maar oude versie voor de Switch halen en upgraden.
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