The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered 5.02 is een flinke patch
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered heeft nou niet bepaald een vlekkeloze release gehad. Gelukkig is CD Projekt Red voornemens om zoveel mogelijk problemen zo snel mogelijk te verhelpen. Dat doet de ontwikkelaar nu met patch 5.02, een update met talloze verbeteringen voor een soepelere ervaring.
Verwacht met de uitrol van patch 5.02 geen gigantische hoeveelheid nieuwe content, maar vooral een verbetering in performance en bugfixing. Het gaat hierbij om een update voor alle platformen, waarbij Nintendo Switch 2 dit keer inbegrepen is. In de update zien we onder andere verbeteringen in de modsupport, wordt een flink aantal bugs verholpen en worden er grafische updates doorgevoerd. De lijst is te lang om even samen te vatten in een bericht, maar lees vooral even onderstaande patchnotes door voor een volledig overzicht!
Volledige patchnotes The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered patch 5.02
Gameplay
- The Zoltan Chivay gwent card will now properly appear under the Hanged Man's Tree in Velen.
- Fixed an issue where installing and uninstalling mods could cause merchants' inventories, Geralt's inventory and storage to be emptied.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the player from interacting with merchants.
- Fixed an issue where loading a New Game+ save on the Remastered version could increase the level requirement of some items.
- Fixed an issue where loading a New Game+ save on the Remastered version reset the additional damage value of the Aerondight sword.
- Implemented fixes and balance changes for multiple Skills and Mutations:
- Acquired Tolerance - Updated the description to accurately reflect the skill's effect.
- Catalyst - Reduced the Aard and Igni intensity bonus by 10%.
- Chain Reaction - Fixed an issue where other witchers could trigger the skill by casting Signs.
- Flood of Anger - Fixed an issue where the Sign Intensity bonus wouldn't trigger while Geralt was affected by a damage-over-time status.
- Fortify Signs - Fixed the skill duration calculation.
- Lightning Reflexes - Time will now be properly slowed down while aiming the crossbow.
- Sustained Glyphs - Reduced the Sign duration bonus by 3 seconds.
- Sign skills - Reduced stamina regeneration in combat to 0.25/s per level.
- Chain Reaction - Fixed an issue where casting the same Sign twice in a row prevented it from starting a new Chain Reaction.
- Delayed Recovery - Can now also be used with Decoctions.
- Sunder Armor - Fixed an issue where the damage resistance reduction only applied to Strong Attacks instead of all attacks.
- Adrenaline Rush - Reduced the Attack Power and Sign Intensity bonus by 20%. Reduced the Attack Power and Sign Intensity debuff to 5% per enemy and the max debuff to 25%.
- Cat Eyes - Reduced the damage bonus by 50.
- Magic Sensibilities - Reduced critical hit chance by 15%. Reduced critical hit damage by 50%.
- Mutated Skin - Lowered the damage reduction by 5% per Adrenaline Point.
- Piercing Cold - Reduced the damage bonus by 500.
- Scenes From a Marriage - Fixed an issue where the camera could become temporarily unresponsive during the fight with Iris' Greatest Fear when Target Locking was set to Modern.
- Fixed an issue where fast traveling to Oxenfurt Harbor multiple times by boat could cause Geralt's boat to move unnaturally fast and clip through terrain.
- Kaer Morhen - Fixed an issue where targeting Vesemir during a specific time window could block progression in the tutorial.
- Fixed an issue where meditating until the next full hour for less than a minute could cause time to go backwards indefinitely, making it impossible to end the meditation.
- Fixed an issue where switching to the Bard's Ballad accessibility preset didn't enable the "Ignore Item Weight" option until an item was picked up. For an overview of the features included in Bard’s Ballad, check out this article.
- Fixed an issue where triggering a cutscene while dying in combat could cause the game to get stuck on an infinite loading screen.
- Fixed an issue where Geralt could would grab onto a ladder mid-air after jumping off it.
- Fixed an issue where werewolves could regenerate health too quickly on higher difficulty settings, making them impossible to defeat.
- The Maiming Shot, Muscle Memory, Strength Training, and Crushing Blow skills will now work properly.
- Updated the descriptions of the Sunder Armor, Potent Sting, Poisoned Blades, Active Shield, and Crippling Strikes skills to better reflect their effects.
- The Aerondight sword will now work properly with the Muscle Memory, Three Strikes, Strength Training, and Crushing Blow skills.
- Fixed an issue where the Eredin: Commander of the Red Riders Gwent card couldn't be purchased from Jonas the Innkeep.
Visual
- Fixed an issue where Reforging the Mastercrafted or Grandmaster Feline armor gave Geralt an unusual hairstyle.
- Fixed an issue where Geralt and NPCs could be missing faces or other body parts.
- Fixed an issue where growing a beard with the Rabble-rouser hairstyle made Geralt's head invisible.
- Fixed an issue where some armor had a blue glow when Ray Tracing was enabled.
- Fixed an issue where Geralt could become bald after enabling HairWorks on PC or Xbox Play Anywhere and then continuing the game on Xbox via Cross Progression.
- Fixed wrinkles not appearing correctly on some characters' faces.
- Fixed an issue where a building in the Novigrad Docks disappeared when moving close to it.
- Fixed various lighting issues across multiple locations and cutscenes, including overly bright or dark areas, inconsistent lighting transitions and flickering.
- Fixed the appearance of water surfaces in dark areas with Screen Space Reflections set to Low.
- Fixed an issue where the animation for getting off a ladder could be misaligned on some ladders.
- Fixed some visual and stability issues with HairWorks.
- Fixed an issue where some NPCs in crowds had overly bright red areas on their legs.
- A Midnight Clear - Fixed an issue where a bard was playing an invisible drum during a cutscene.
- A Midnight Clear - Fixed an issue where Shani teleported in the background of a cutscene.
- Contract: An Elusive Thief - Fixed an issue where the doppler didn't copy the appearance of Geralt's reforged armor.
- Fixed an issue where the hilts of certain swords were missing their intended colors.
UI
- Fixed an issue where quest markers for all active quest in the Journal could appear on the minimap at the same time.
- Fixed various UI issues, including incorrect spacing, overlapping, misaligned or cut-off elements, incorrectly positioned markers, missing button hints, placeholder characters, and more.
- Added an option in the Interface settings to hide the UI when the game is paused, allowing the scene and subtitles to remain clearly visible.
- Updated skill tooltips to allow cycling through all levels of a skill.
- Fixed an issue where unobtainable items could appear in the Reforge menu.
- Fixed an issue where the UI could be permanently hidden in the main menu until the game was restarted.
- Added support for the 32:9 (super-ultrawide) aspect ratio.
- Contract: Missing Son - Fixed an issue where, if the player saved the game after approaching Morvudd and then died during combat, Geralt could become invincible after loading the save.
- Contract: Missing Son - Fixed an issue where, under specific circumstances, Morvudd could be killed during his first phase.
- Tedd Deireadh, The Final Age - Fixed an issue that caused a significant performance drop that could result in a crash.
- High Stakes - Fixed an issue where the Eredin: Bringer of Death card wasn't awarded after defeating Tybalt in Gwent.
- Empty Coop - Fixed an issue where the quest couldn't be started because Yanina was missing.
- The Last Wish - Fixed the infinite loading screen that occurred after giving Philippa's crystal to Yennefer.
PC-specific
- Fixed an issue where launching the game with outdated mods caused the game to crash and display a compilation error instead of disabling them and displaying a warning about outdated mods.
- Fixed an issue on SteamDeck where starting a Hearts of Stone-only or Blood and Wine-only game would take a long time to load.
- Fixed an issue where Xbox and PlayStation controllers with haptic feedback connected to a PC could still vibrate when playing with a keyboard and mouse.
- Fixed various lighting issues with hair when Path Tracing is enabled.
- Made various Path Tracing and Ray Reconstruction optimizations and visual improvements, including lighting, shadows, and water rendering.
- Added Ukrainian translations for Steam Achievements.
- In the Eternal Fire's Shadow - Fixed a crash that occurred during the fight with the Red Miasmal.
- Fixed an issue where the Fire Horse blinders didn't appear in the chest in Vizima on New Game +.
- Improved V-Sync and VRR behavior on PlayStation 5, and reduced screen flickering by adjusting HFR and frame rate handling.
- Fixed temporary freezes that occurred on Xbox and PlayStation when quest notifications popped up.
- Fixed an issue on PlayStation and Xbox that could prevent Trophies and Achievements from unlocking after transferring a PC save via Cross Progression.
- Addressed an issue where modded saves were not always marked correctly. This change will apply to new saves.
- Fixed an issue on Nintendo Switch 2 where having multiple mods downloaded could cause performance issues and longer boot times.
- Fixed an issue on Nintendo Switch 2 where disabled mods could become enabled again after restarting the Japanese version of the game.
- Fixed an issue on Nintendo Switch 2 where some mods could fail to download properly.
- Increased the maximum allowed size for mods on Nintendo Switch 2.
- Fixed an issue on Nintendo Switch 2 where opening the Mods menu caused the game to crash.
- Fixed the Rabble-Rouser hairstyle appearing among the beard options at the Claywich barber.
- Fixed an issue where repeatedly changing certain options in Photo Mode could cause the game to crash.
- Fixed an issue where the music in the main menu could overlap with itself.
- Fixed an issue where dialogue audio could become significantly quieter when meditating shortly before a cutscene.
- Fixed an issue where some character-related mods installed via the in-game menu didn't work properly.
- Implemented various improvements and fixes for Photo Mode:
- The rule-of-thirds grid is now off by default.
- Improved the selection of nearby NPCs.
- Added an option to hide Geralt and NPCs individually instead of all together.
- Added an option to track NPCs with the camera.
- Inputs now remain functional when the UI is hidden.
- Added "Save Camera Location" and "Delete Camera Location" inputs, replacing the spacebar shortcut for saving camera settings.
- Various other improvements and fixes.
- Fixed an issue where installing multiple mods could cause compilation issues.
- Fixed performance drops that occurred when switching between skill trees in the Character tab.
Als het gaat om passief sporten is Rudy een kei gezien hij regelmatig menig vechtersbaas tegen de vloer nokt en tanden laat rapen. Toch is hij niet vies van andere genres. Onder het motto “je moet toch alles in je leven geprobeerd hebben” experimenteert onze Amsterdammer zo nu en dan eens wat. Niet altijd even succesvol, geduld is namelijk niet echt zijn sterkste punt, net als een gracieuze winnaar zijn gedurende menig fighter…
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