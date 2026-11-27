The Zoltan Chivay gwent card will now properly appear under the Hanged Man's Tree in Velen.

Fixed an issue where installing and uninstalling mods could cause merchants' inventories, Geralt's inventory and storage to be emptied.

Fixed an issue that prevented the player from interacting with merchants.

Fixed an issue where loading a New Game+ save on the Remastered version could increase the level requirement of some items.

Fixed an issue where loading a New Game+ save on the Remastered version reset the additional damage value of the Aerondight sword.

Implemented fixes and balance changes for multiple Skills and Mutations:

Acquired Tolerance - Updated the description to accurately reflect the skill's effect.

Catalyst - Reduced the Aard and Igni intensity bonus by 10%.

Chain Reaction - Fixed an issue where other witchers could trigger the skill by casting Signs.

Flood of Anger - Fixed an issue where the Sign Intensity bonus wouldn't trigger while Geralt was affected by a damage-over-time status.

Fortify Signs - Fixed the skill duration calculation.

Lightning Reflexes - Time will now be properly slowed down while aiming the crossbow.

Sustained Glyphs - Reduced the Sign duration bonus by 3 seconds.

Sign skills - Reduced stamina regeneration in combat to 0.25/s per level.

Chain Reaction - Fixed an issue where casting the same Sign twice in a row prevented it from starting a new Chain Reaction.

Delayed Recovery - Can now also be used with Decoctions.

Sunder Armor - Fixed an issue where the damage resistance reduction only applied to Strong Attacks instead of all attacks.

Adrenaline Rush - Reduced the Attack Power and Sign Intensity bonus by 20%. Reduced the Attack Power and Sign Intensity debuff to 5% per enemy and the max debuff to 25%.

Cat Eyes - Reduced the damage bonus by 50.

Magic Sensibilities - Reduced critical hit chance by 15%. Reduced critical hit damage by 50%.

Mutated Skin - Lowered the damage reduction by 5% per Adrenaline Point.

Piercing Cold - Reduced the damage bonus by 500.

Scenes From a Marriage - Fixed an issue where the camera could become temporarily unresponsive during the fight with Iris' Greatest Fear when Target Locking was set to Modern.

Fixed an issue where fast traveling to Oxenfurt Harbor multiple times by boat could cause Geralt's boat to move unnaturally fast and clip through terrain.

Kaer Morhen - Fixed an issue where targeting Vesemir during a specific time window could block progression in the tutorial.

Fixed an issue where meditating until the next full hour for less than a minute could cause time to go backwards indefinitely, making it impossible to end the meditation.

Fixed an issue where switching to the Bard's Ballad accessibility preset didn't enable the "Ignore Item Weight" option until an item was picked up. For an overview of the features included in Bard’s Ballad, check out this article.

Fixed an issue where triggering a cutscene while dying in combat could cause the game to get stuck on an infinite loading screen.

Fixed an issue where Geralt could would grab onto a ladder mid-air after jumping off it.

Fixed an issue where werewolves could regenerate health too quickly on higher difficulty settings, making them impossible to defeat.

The Maiming Shot, Muscle Memory, Strength Training, and Crushing Blow skills will now work properly.

Updated the descriptions of the Sunder Armor, Potent Sting, Poisoned Blades, Active Shield, and Crippling Strikes skills to better reflect their effects.

The Aerondight sword will now work properly with the Muscle Memory, Three Strikes, Strength Training, and Crushing Blow skills.