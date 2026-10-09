The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Remastered voorzien van flinke update
Er is een flinke update voor The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Remastered uitgerold. De remaster van de populaire game gaat gepaard met aardig wat gebreken, maar CD Projekt Red lijkt er alles aan te willen doen om de game het origineel te laten overstijgen. Zo bevat deze update bugfixes en krijg je meer controle over de belichting.
Dat The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Remastered een ietwat rommelige start kent, is onderhand een gegeven. Spelers rapporteren allerlei issues en geven aan dat de performance op PlayStation 5 ondermaats is. Dat niet alleen, want er wordt flink gemopperd over de lichteffecten in de game. Zo zou het origineel volgens sommigen juist meer sfeer hebben en zou deze upgrade letterlijk de ambiance uit de game zuigen. Hoog tijd voor CDPR om de nodige updates uit te rollen. The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Remastered 5.01 kent een aardige lijst met patchnotes. De update is echter enkel beschikbaar voor PlayStation 5, Xbox Series en pc. CDPR geeft aan dat een aparte update in ontwikkeling is voor Nintendo Switch 2. Deze update zou de Switch 2-versie meer in lijn moeten brengen met de andere versies en onder andere de beeldkwaliteit en scherpte moeten aanpakken. Wil jij weten of jouw begeerde fix ertussen staat? Lees dan verder voor de volledige lijst met verbeteringen.
Volledige lijst met patchnotes The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Remastered 5.01
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where the "Automatically Apply Blade Oils" feature would work only if enabled during the current game session.
- Fixed an issue where, under specific circumstances, player-controlled boats could start moving uncontrollably and ignore terrain collisions.
- Improved ladder interaction animations.
- Fixed an issue where Geralt would collide with dead enemies after the Aard finisher.
- Fixed an issue where Vesemir would repeatedly say the same line if Quen was cast multiple times.
- Fixed an issue where dodging could have an unintentionally delayed response.
- Fixed an issue where it was possible to throw a bomb even if the option is disabled.
- Fixed an issue where the bonus granted by the Synergy skill displayed incorrect values.
- Added damage reflection to the Exploding Shield skill.
- Fixed an issue where Geralt's Stamina would be fully drained when sprinting and dodging at the same time.
UI
- Fixed an issue where the "You've gained an ability point!" pop-up could stay stuck on the screen.
- Fixed input hints flashing for a brief moment on the meditation screen.
- Fixed an issue where the Potions tutorial didn't appear after accessing the Consumables tab.
- Fixed some misaligned progress bars in the UI.
PC-specific
- Fixed an issue where the GTAO Quality setting would reset after restarting the game.
- Fixed an issue where Dynamic Resolution Scaling could display the wrong setting after changing the Anti-Aliasing mode.
- Fixed cases in which it was possible to enable a graphics setting when using a GPU that doesn't support it.
- Fixed an issue where switching graphics presets could apply DLSS or XeSS on GPUs where they're not supported.
- Changed the default Dynamic Resolution Scaling setting to OFF.
- Fixed an issue where Skill tooltips wouldn't update until hovered over again.
- Fixed an issue where the game could sometimes select the wrong GPU.
Consoles
- Added Bloom, Light Shafts, and Depth of Field options to the graphics settings.
- Made various optimizations to improve performance.
- Fixed an issue where settings on PlayStation 5 would reset every time the game was launched.
- The fix for voiceover audio becoming significantly quieter than other in-game audio after navigating through the pause menu tabs is now also implemented on consoles.
- Fixed issues with incorrect frame rate limits in different graphics modes on the base PlayStation 5.
- Ukrainian text localization is now available in all regions.
Other
- Made various visual adjustments, including improvements to Bloom, tone mapping, character lighting, Ray Tracing, and Path Tracing.
- Due to backend issues, the policy consent screen will appear again. You’ll need to confirm your preferences once more. Choosing to opt in helps us improve the game.
- Fixed an issue where My Rewards and Twitch/Bilibili Drops wouldn't appear in the chest in Vizima if it had been opened previously. As a result of this fix, some of the items may be duplicated. Consider them a bonus!
- Fixed an issue where foliage did not react to collisions.
- Fixed an issue that could affect save file data and added measures to address saves that may have already been affected.
- Fixed an issue where Dynamic Resolution Scaling could cause visual artifacts in certain configurations.
Als het gaat om passief sporten is Rudy een kei gezien hij regelmatig menig vechtersbaas tegen de vloer nokt en tanden laat rapen. Toch is hij niet vies van andere genres. Onder het motto “je moet toch alles in je leven geprobeerd hebben” experimenteert onze Amsterdammer zo nu en dan eens wat. Niet altijd even succesvol, geduld is namelijk niet echt zijn sterkste punt, net als een gracieuze winnaar zijn gedurende menig fighter…
Deze game kopen
Deze webshoplinks zijn affiliate links.
-
Nieuws
CDPR werkt aan performancepatch voor The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered
CD Projekt Red werkt aan een nieuwe update voor The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Remastered met performanceverbeteringen en meer!11 reacties
-
Gameplay
Zo verhoudt The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered zich op Switch 2 tot PS5 en pc
Vergelijkingsvideo's tonen hoe The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Remastered presteert op Nintendo Switch 2 tegenover PS5 en pc. Welke versie ga jij spelen?23 reacties
-
Nieuws
Dit zijn de pc-specs en patch notes voor The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Remastered
De gratis Remastered-update voor The Witcher 3 is nu beschikbaar. CD Projekt Red deelt meteen de patch notes en uitgebreide pc-specs voor de game.17 reacties
-
Gameplay
Bekijk hier de eerste 30 minuten aan The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Remastered-gameplay
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Remastered komt morgen uit en een aantal internationale outlets mogen alvast gameplay van de gratis upgrade vrijgeven.16 reacties
Heb het na jaren weer opgestart en begonnen aan de Heart of Stone DLC en merk dat ik aardig wat vergeten ben van het spel waardoor de eerste baas mij aardig inmaakte.
Ik verheug me op de Witcher 3 remastered de-make update
Lekker OG haha
Ongelooflijk hoe dit spel al zoveel jaren wordt ondersteund zonder extra geld voor te vragen.
Video toevoegen
Voeg eerst een video toe.