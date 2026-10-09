The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Remastered voorzien van flinke update

Fixed an issue where the "Automatically Apply Blade Oils" feature would work only if enabled during the current game session.

Fixed an issue where, under specific circumstances, player-controlled boats could start moving uncontrollably and ignore terrain collisions.

Improved ladder interaction animations.

Fixed an issue where Geralt would collide with dead enemies after the Aard finisher.

Fixed an issue where Vesemir would repeatedly say the same line if Quen was cast multiple times.

Fixed an issue where dodging could have an unintentionally delayed response.

Fixed an issue where it was possible to throw a bomb even if the option is disabled.

Fixed an issue where the bonus granted by the Synergy skill displayed incorrect values.

Added damage reflection to the Exploding Shield skill.