Orbitals voorzien van flinke update ter verbetering van gameplay

Fixed various collision issues

Fixed various camera issues

General localisation fixes

Fixed an issue with the player being sent to the main menu instead of the credits upon game completion

Fixed an issue where the player gets stuck in the gunner seat after Push Cannon is installed

Fixed an issue with the laser not moving in the hot floor section in the Frozen Depths

Fixed odd behaviour with the mushrooms in Secret Gardens

Fixed extra-long load times in the Asteroid Core levels and Frozen Depths

Fixed the oxygen meter depleting but not killing the player in the Capy rescue section of Secret Gardens

Fixed emote bubbles and character icons not appearing after the Forge section

Fixed an issue where you can grab the Reactor Cassette after going back to the Settlement once finishing Frozen Depths

Fixed an issue where the ground pound buttons in the Forge stop working

Fixed an issue where the Liquid launcher can spawn on the top floor in the hot floor puzzle in Frozen Depths

Boosted the volume of character dialogue during boss fights

Fixed the parking spot for Supply Station disappearing

Fixed an issue where Jump-pack text can stay stuck on the other player's screen

Fixed an issue where Slap-stick score was getting out of sync online

Fixed an issue where Slap-stick confetti would appear on the first hit instead of the 100th

Fixed Animated Pile Of Junk animation inside the ship

Fixed the Laser Tag respawn VFX appearing at invalid locations

Fixed Maki saying "Well, that won’t fit… time for a diet, Mr. Snowball!" over and over again

Adjusted the puzzle at the start of Frozen Depths to be less confusing.