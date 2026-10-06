Orbitals voorzien van flinke update ter verbetering van gameplay
Afgelopen maand verscheen Orbitals. De co-opgame waarin een ouderwetse animestijl de show weet te stelen, wist echter niet volledig te overtuigen. Iets wat ontwikkelaar Shapefarm bezighoudt, want met Orbitals-update 1.0.5 worden flink wat verbeteringen doorgevoerd.
De Gameliner-review van Orbitals pakte helaas lager uit dan ik persoonlijk had verwacht. Zo bejubelde Claudia de game om zijn unieke visuals en toegankelijke puzzels, maar kon de game her en der nog wat polishing gebruiken. Daar lijkt Shapefarm enigszins gehoor aan te geven. Update 1.0.5 fixt namelijk diverse issues met betrekking tot de camera en een aantal slordige bugs. Bekijk nu onderstaande patch notes voor een volledig overzicht. De update is nu te downloaden voor Orbitals op Nintendo Switch 2.
Volledige Patch Notes Orbitals Update 1.0.5
- Fixed various collision issues
- Fixed various camera issues
- General localisation fixes
- Fixed an issue with the player being sent to the main menu instead of the credits upon game completion
- Fixed an issue where the player gets stuck in the gunner seat after Push Cannon is installed
- Fixed an issue with the laser not moving in the hot floor section in the Frozen Depths
- Fixed odd behaviour with the mushrooms in Secret Gardens
- Fixed extra-long load times in the Asteroid Core levels and Frozen Depths
- Fixed the oxygen meter depleting but not killing the player in the Capy rescue section of Secret Gardens
- Fixed emote bubbles and character icons not appearing after the Forge section
- Fixed an issue where you can grab the Reactor Cassette after going back to the Settlement once finishing Frozen Depths
- Fixed an issue where the ground pound buttons in the Forge stop working
- Fixed an issue where the Liquid launcher can spawn on the top floor in the hot floor puzzle in Frozen Depths
- Boosted the volume of character dialogue during boss fights
- Fixed the parking spot for Supply Station disappearing
- Fixed an issue where Jump-pack text can stay stuck on the other player's screen
- Fixed an issue where Slap-stick score was getting out of sync online
- Fixed an issue where Slap-stick confetti would appear on the first hit instead of the 100th
- Fixed Animated Pile Of Junk animation inside the ship
- Fixed the Laser Tag respawn VFX appearing at invalid locations
- Fixed Maki saying "Well, that won’t fit… time for a diet, Mr. Snowball!" over and over again
- Adjusted the puzzle at the start of Frozen Depths to be less confusing.
- Fixed an issue where, when leaving the ship, half the host player’s screen would turn completely black
Als het gaat om passief sporten is Rudy een kei gezien hij regelmatig menig vechtersbaas tegen de vloer nokt en tanden laat rapen. Toch is hij niet vies van andere genres. Onder het motto “je moet toch alles in je leven geprobeerd hebben” experimenteert onze Amsterdammer zo nu en dan eens wat. Niet altijd even succesvol, geduld is namelijk niet echt zijn sterkste punt, net als een gracieuze winnaar zijn gedurende menig fighter…
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