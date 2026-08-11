Beast of Reincarnation patch pakt flink aantal problemen aan
Game Freaks Beast of Reincarnation heeft het flink te verduren gekregen. De game toont potentie, maar voelde bij release niet als compleet product aan. Wellicht dat daar vandaag verandering in is gekomen. Beast of Reincarnation v1.0.7 pakt een flink aantal problemen aan.
Mocht je onze Beast of Reincarnation-review gemist hebben, dan heb je wat in te halen. Claudia "beloonde" de game met slechts 2 sterren dankzij een flink aantal camera- en performanceproblemen. Game Freak heeft de kritiek echter ter harte genomen en werkt non-stop om de problemen zo snel mogelijk op te lossen. Een eerste grote stap is gezet met Patch v1.0.7 / v1.005.000. Deze update zorgt er bijvoorbeeld voor dat de camera stabieler werkt, de tekstgrootte wordt aangepast, cutscenes in de performance-modus afspelen, het parry window wordt aangepast en een flink aantal bugs wordt opgelost.
Zie onderstaande lijst of de bron voor een volledig overzicht van de Beast of Reincarnation v1.0.7-patchnotes. Daarnaast staan er ook al nieuwe patches op de planning, waarvoor een overzicht is vrijgegeven. Het overzicht tref je aan in de tweede lijst. Beast of Reincarnation is nu verkrijgbaar voor PlayStation 5, Xbox Series en pc.
Beast of Reincarnation Patch Notes: v1.0.7 / v1.005.000
- Various adjustments to the player camera, both in and out of combat. Additional camera adjustments will be made going forward.
- - We plan to add an option to adjust the camera distance from the player.
- - We plan to adjust the camera presentation.
- Adjustments to text size throughout the game.
- - Further subtitle text size adjustments are being planned.
- - We plan to add an option to adjust the subtitle size.
- We have adjusted the playback conditions for certain cutscenes to prevent them from playing back-to-back. Affinity conversations will now trigger only once per day.
- - We are continuing to consider further improvements, such as adjusting certain visual presentation elements and allowing players to replay cutscenes at will. Further details will be announced at a later date.
- The default cinematic cutscene setting has been changed from Cinematic to Performance mode. This means that cutscenes will no longer play at 24fps by default, though the option is still available.
- - Please note that if you already have this option set to Cinematic, changing it to Performance will apply this change going forward.
- In the settings menu, you can now customize the binding for the 'Interact' button independently..
- Adjustments to the parry window when Emma is taking damage.
- Fixed a bug where, if the interact button is mapped to the square/X button, pressing it during the story event where you talk to Kagura on the Walker would incorrectly prioritize "rest until morning", preventing you from talking to Kagura.
- Various balance adjustments to bosses across all difficulty levels.
- Various balance adjustments to normal enemy encounters on Normal difficulty.
- Fixed a bug causing button icon type changes to not be saved correctly.
- Fixed a bug causing upscaling settings to reset upon restarting the game.
- Fixed a bug related to V-Sync. Changing V-sync settings will no longer impact the player's resolution settings.
- Various additional bug fixes including:
- - Fixed an issue where the 6th golem in Subcity 01 was difficult to find.
- - Fixed an issue where Emma becomes unable to interact if a Bloom Art is cancelled.
Beast of Reincarnation toekomstige patches
- DLSS 4/4.5 (L/M) and FSR4 support
- Ability to use healing injections immediately upon taking damage
- Option to adjust the camera distance from the player
- Option to change subtitle size
- Additional camera adjustments for boss battles
- Minor adjustments to select in-game cinematic cameras
- Feature allowing players to replay cutscenes/events at will
- Ultrawide monitor support
- Option to remap the interact (examine) button
- Story direction markers in areas where navigation may be unclear
- Removal of HP loss from drown/fall penalties
- Adjustments to drowning detection areas
- Other general improvements
Als het gaat om passief sporten is Rudy een kei gezien hij regelmatig menig vechtersbaas tegen de vloer nokt en tanden laat rapen. Toch is hij niet vies van andere genres. Onder het motto “je moet toch alles in je leven geprobeerd hebben” experimenteert onze Amsterdammer zo nu en dan eens wat. Niet altijd even succesvol, geduld is namelijk niet echt zijn sterkste punt, net als een gracieuze winnaar zijn gedurende menig fighter…
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Ik heb de game al weggelegd, dus ze komen echt te laat
Jammer dat zo'n patch weer achteraf nodig is. Veel punten hadden voor release al voorkomen kunnen worden en had dan zeker het cijfer van Claudia verandert. Nu zijn de beoordelen al geweest gaat Beast of Reincarnation met de metacritic score van nu door het leven. Weer een les voor GameFreak om niet te vroeg te releasen.