Beast of Reincarnation patch pakt flink aantal problemen aan

Various adjustments to the player camera, both in and out of combat. Additional camera adjustments will be made going forward.

- We plan to add an option to adjust the camera distance from the player.

- We plan to adjust the camera presentation.

Adjustments to text size throughout the game.

- Further subtitle text size adjustments are being planned.

- We plan to add an option to adjust the subtitle size.

We have adjusted the playback conditions for certain cutscenes to prevent them from playing back-to-back. Affinity conversations will now trigger only once per day.

- We are continuing to consider further improvements, such as adjusting certain visual presentation elements and allowing players to replay cutscenes at will. Further details will be announced at a later date.

The default cinematic cutscene setting has been changed from Cinematic to Performance mode. This means that cutscenes will no longer play at 24fps by default, though the option is still available.

- Please note that if you already have this option set to Cinematic, changing it to Performance will apply this change going forward.

In the settings menu, you can now customize the binding for the 'Interact' button independently..

Adjustments to the parry window when Emma is taking damage.

Fixed a bug where, if the interact button is mapped to the square/X button, pressing it during the story event where you talk to Kagura on the Walker would incorrectly prioritize "rest until morning", preventing you from talking to Kagura.

Various balance adjustments to bosses across all difficulty levels.

Various balance adjustments to normal enemy encounters on Normal difficulty.

Fixed a bug causing button icon type changes to not be saved correctly.

Fixed a bug causing upscaling settings to reset upon restarting the game.

Fixed a bug related to V-Sync. Changing V-sync settings will no longer impact the player's resolution settings.

Various additional bug fixes including:

- Fixed an issue where the 6th golem in Subcity 01 was difficult to find.