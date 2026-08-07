Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls kent moeizame launch op pc

Removed unnecessary character animation updates from being performed; resulting in a reduced CPU load.

Made improvements to alleviate the load on the user interface update.

Made improvements to address an issue where performance significantly deteriorated when running applications that use overlays or capture video. OBS Studio: Video capture via Game Capture & Discord: Overlays, Video Capture.

Added an anti-aliasing option to the automatic graphics quality setting to ensure that the appropriate anti-aliasing option is applied based on performance and prevents unintended load increases.

Fixed an issue that enabled unintended anti-aliasing plug-ins (e.g. DLSS, FSR, XeSS).

Also included a feature to the custom graphics quality settings and effect options that allow you to change the update frequency of the stage background characters.

Selecting medium quality of low quality will reduce the update frequency and slightly reduce the load on the CPU.

Have set the prompt inquiring about performing a shade warm-up at startup to ON by default, making it easier to find and perform a shader warm-up.

Fixed an issue that caused the shader warm-up to run unintentionally at startup.

Steam Version: Fixed an issue that caused a delay in sending input data during online matches; resulting in improved online match performance.