Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls kent moeizame launch op pc
Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls is sinds gisteren beschikbaar, maar niet iedereen kan vrolijk met de game aan de slag. Veel pc-spelers hebben te maken met technische problemen die het spelen van de game vrijwel onmogelijk maken.
Tijdens de open bèta van vorige maand werd al duidelijk dat de pc-versie van Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls met de nodige problemen kampte. De ontwikkelaar liet destijds middels een post op X weten dat de feedback vanuit de community luid en duidelijk was ontvangen, maar toch lijkt er bij de release weinig te zijn veranderd. Sinds de launch van gisteren hebben spelers te maken met flinke framedrops en veel gestotter, zelfs op pc's waarop je Cyberpunk 2077 op de allerhoogste settings probleemloos kunt draaien. Het blijft echter niet bij deze ene teleurstelling voor de pc-spelers. Volgens Reddit-gebruiker Rinnekaton is de game zelfs helemaal niet op te starten op de Steam Deck. De ontwikkelaar heeft inmiddels kenbaar gemaakt dat er een day-one patch onderweg is, maar hoe het precies zit met de Steam Deck-compatibiliteit, blijft vooralsnog een raadsel.
De volledige details van de day-one patch zijn hieronder te vinden.
Performance Optimizations
- Removed unnecessary character animation updates from being performed; resulting in a reduced CPU load.
- Made improvements to alleviate the load on the user interface update.
- Made improvements to address an issue where performance significantly deteriorated when running applications that use overlays or capture video. OBS Studio: Video capture via Game Capture & Discord: Overlays, Video Capture.
- Added an anti-aliasing option to the automatic graphics quality setting to ensure that the appropriate anti-aliasing option is applied based on performance and prevents unintended load increases.
- Fixed an issue that enabled unintended anti-aliasing plug-ins (e.g. DLSS, FSR, XeSS).
- Also included a feature to the custom graphics quality settings and effect options that allow you to change the update frequency of the stage background characters.
- Selecting medium quality of low quality will reduce the update frequency and slightly reduce the load on the CPU.
- Have set the prompt inquiring about performing a shade warm-up at startup to ON by default, making it easier to find and perform a shader warm-up.
- Fixed an issue that caused the shader warm-up to run unintentionally at startup.
- Steam Version: Fixed an issue that caused a delay in sending input data during online matches; resulting in improved online match performance.
- PS5 Version: Implemented additional measure to mitigate input lag.
Other Fixes
- Game Screen – Fixed an issue where the game would automatically switch between monitors on setups that featured multiple monitors.
- Online Lobby – Fixed an issue where some players would become invisible after viewing rankings in Ranked Mode and then enter the Online Lobby.
- Ranked Mode – Fixed an issue where the screen would become distorted when a large number of digits were displayed.
- Game Server Connectivity – Improved communication stability between the client and the game server.
- Mouse – Fixed an issue where the game would sometimes crash when using the mouse too quickly in the game’s menus.
- Text Optimization – Fixed an issue where performance was significantly reduced when large amounts of text were on screen; particularly when set to Arabic or Thai.
- Connectivity- Fixed an issue where the game would become unplayable if the network connection was lost during the Challenger Alert screen.
Gameplay Adjustments
- Input Optimization – Changed the input prioritization to 236 < 623 < 236 after 41236, allowing for a more accurate activation of 623 when using the input 6236.
- Danger – Revised the input handling for ground dashes. Have made it possible to cancel into a skill from a ground dash to make it less likely for aerial special moves to be accidentally triggered.
Sinds enige tijd is Joey helemaal om. Onze droogkloot van de redactie heeft zijn geliefde PlayStation 5 de deur uitgeschopt om over te stappen naar de pc master race. Dus niet meer languit op de bank met een zak chips erbij, maar in volle concentratie achter zijn dikke en zorgvuldig samengestelde setup. Deze wordt niet gebruikt voor sportgames, want daaraan heeft Joey een broertje dood, maar schotel hem een vette shooter voor en je ziet hem de rest van de avond niet meer terug. Daarnaast is Joey ook niet vies van een fikse portie zelfkastijding en zoekt hij de uitdaging in het uitspelen van enorm moeilijke games zoals Trials Fusion.
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Lag dus niet aan mij. Wilde de open beta proberen maar alleen de logovideo’s aan het begin duurden met 1 fps zo lang dat ik niet eens bij het titelscherm kwam voordat mijn geduld op was. Jammer. Ik wacht wel een paar patchrondes af :)
Ja de reden dat ik nog even wacht met een aanschaf.
Slordig zeg.